'Boreal Forest Stories' exhibit is a must-see

To the editor: The “Boreal Forest Stories” exhibit at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park is an absolute must-see event.
There, we are presented with hundreds of new ways to see the Boreal Forest. The works are beautiful, startling, moving, conscience- pricking, witty, informative and, most of all, stunning displays of artistic skill and imagination. Here is the forest portrayed in media you never dreamed of, but thankfully, these artists did.
The show is a culmination of the “In a Time of Change” program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks directed by Professor Mary Beth Leigh. The work of these 44 supremely talented collaborators will satisfy anyone’s private notion of what art is.
Please treat yourself to this exciting, mind-opening look at the complex boreal forest world we live in everyday but don’t really see.
The exhibit continues through September (hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday) and it is free!