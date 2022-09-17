 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Boreal Forest Stories' exhibit is a must-see

To the editor: The “Boreal Forest Stories” exhibit at Bear Gallery in Pioneer Park is an absolute must-see event.

There, we are presented with hundreds of new ways to see the Boreal Forest. The works are beautiful, startling, moving, conscience- pricking, witty, informative and, most of all, stunning displays of artistic skill and imagination. Here is the forest portrayed in media you never dreamed of, but thankfully, these artists did.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.