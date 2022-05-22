 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bold choices for a vibrant community

  • Comments

To the editor: I attended and listened carefully to the presentation and member comments concerning Healy Unit 1. Thanks to the GVEA staff and the board for careful presentation of the issue and the decision that must be made to either upgrade this coal power plant with new equipment to reduce emissions or to shut it down and add new generating capacity.

The decision and consequent actions will entail literally tens of thousands of small and large calculations and decisions — a daunting responsibility with major consequences for GVEA, its members, and the future of Fairbanks and Interior Alaska.

It is understandable that some wish to be cautious. The scope of detailed decisions is smaller, and the risks are better known, with modifications to the existing coal fired plant. As many have noted, the coal-fired Healy Unit 1 has produced power reliably for half a century, and the modifications will leave much of that plant and infrastructure essentially untouched.

This consequential decision, however, must not be determined solely by what we are used to. Technology advances in the last 50 years have rendered much that was familiar and adequate in the past obsolete, ineffective and unsafe. My first car, a 1965 Dodge Dart, roughly the same vintage as Healy Unit 1, provided many years of reliable service and could be tuned up with a screw driver and wrench for a few dollars in parts. But it would be both ineffective and irresponsible to spend a lot of money and effort tacking on new safety features expecting this to be a suitable family car for my children.

Everyone who spoke to the issue acknowledged that in the future we must, for multiple reasons, reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The estimated $30 million and years of work to keep this coal power plant online is $30 million not spent and years of delay not developing modern sustainable electricity generation; $30 million and years of delay developing critical infrastructure, public policies and new skilled jobs that are essential to keep Fairbanks a vibrant community for the next generation. Yes, this choice requires boldness to face new challenges, rather than postponing them for the next generation. But isn’t that what we are supposed to do? Isn’t that part of what it means to be the Last Frontier?

David Bantz

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.