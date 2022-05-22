Bold choices for a vibrant community

To the editor: I attended and listened carefully to the presentation and member comments concerning Healy Unit 1. Thanks to the GVEA staff and the board for careful presentation of the issue and the decision that must be made to either upgrade this coal power plant with new equipment to reduce emissions or to shut it down and add new generating capacity.
The decision and consequent actions will entail literally tens of thousands of small and large calculations and decisions — a daunting responsibility with major consequences for GVEA, its members, and the future of Fairbanks and Interior Alaska.
It is understandable that some wish to be cautious. The scope of detailed decisions is smaller, and the risks are better known, with modifications to the existing coal fired plant. As many have noted, the coal-fired Healy Unit 1 has produced power reliably for half a century, and the modifications will leave much of that plant and infrastructure essentially untouched.
This consequential decision, however, must not be determined solely by what we are used to. Technology advances in the last 50 years have rendered much that was familiar and adequate in the past obsolete, ineffective and unsafe. My first car, a 1965 Dodge Dart, roughly the same vintage as Healy Unit 1, provided many years of reliable service and could be tuned up with a screw driver and wrench for a few dollars in parts. But it would be both ineffective and irresponsible to spend a lot of money and effort tacking on new safety features expecting this to be a suitable family car for my children.
Everyone who spoke to the issue acknowledged that in the future we must, for multiple reasons, reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The estimated $30 million and years of work to keep this coal power plant online is $30 million not spent and years of delay not developing modern sustainable electricity generation; $30 million and years of delay developing critical infrastructure, public policies and new skilled jobs that are essential to keep Fairbanks a vibrant community for the next generation. Yes, this choice requires boldness to face new challenges, rather than postponing them for the next generation. But isn’t that what we are supposed to do? Isn’t that part of what it means to be the Last Frontier?
David Bantz
Fairbanks