Board of Fisheries is culpable

To the editor: In February, Native traditional leaders spent hours pleading with the Alaska Board of Fisheries to pass Proposal 140 which would have reduced offshore commercial fishing hours in order to allow fish through to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
This proposal was submitted by rural subsistence fisherman, but to their dismay, their proposal was not adopted.
Alaska Statute 16.05.258 gave priority to subsistence fishing over all other purposes, including commercial fishing. The Alaska Board of Fisheries is compelled by longstanding legislation to follow the law.
Moreover, if chum salmon is never allowed to reach their spawning grounds, it could lead to their extinction. The Alaska Board of Fisheries should be held culpable if such a thing were to happen.