Blinded by the tribalism

To the editor: Political campaigns are never fun or nice, but this year seems especially disgusting due to blatant appeals to tribalism. Tribalism means that someone mindlessly supports their group and whatever the group does. Tribalism means that you don’t think for yourself; you do what you are told.
What do I mean? Kelly Tshibaka’s recent campaign literature accuses Lisa Murkowski of “Voting to confirm Joe Biden’s radical Interior secretary ...” That secretary is Deb Haaland, who was enthusiastically supported by Don Young. Remember Don Young? Both Murkowski and Dan Sullivan voted to confirm Haaland, as did Don Young. Is Sullivan (and was Young) in Biden’s pocket? This is ridiculous. Only people blinded by tribalism could believe it.
Another criticism: Murkowski sided “ ... with the Biden/Harris agenda ... voting for red flag gun laws that take away your guns.” This borders on a lie. The law she voted for restricts purchases of semiautomatic weapons to people 21 years of age and older, takes measures to prevent gun trafficking, requires that guns be traceable (so-called “ghost guns” don’t bear serial numbers), and restricts large-capacity ammo feeding devices. If you are a mentally ill 15-year-old who wants to go kill little kids in a school, yes, hopefully this law will make it harder for you. If you go out for a moose every fall and carry a bear gun in the woods you are not going to notice this law. Only people blinded by tribalism could believe it.
Then there is Mary Peltola. I am personally so proud that we sent her to Washington! I think Don Young would be super proud. Palin says that Peltola is a nice person but Alaska is a red state that should be represented by a Republican. An appeal doesn’t get any more tribal than that! Peltola was a fair and thoughtful legislator in Alaska — her former colleagues from both sides of the aisle say so — who cares more about Alaska than about being in the spotlight. Only people blinded by tribalism could believe otherwise.
I vote for the person, not the tribe they belong to. I hope you do too.