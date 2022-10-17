 Skip to main content
Blinded by the tribalism

To the editor: Political campaigns are never fun or nice, but this year seems especially disgusting due to blatant appeals to tribalism. Tribalism means that someone mindlessly supports their group and whatever the group does. Tribalism means that you don’t think for yourself; you do what you are told.

What do I mean? Kelly Tshibaka’s recent campaign literature accuses Lisa Murkowski of “Voting to confirm Joe Biden’s radical Interior secretary ...” That secretary is Deb Haaland, who was enthusiastically supported by Don Young. Remember Don Young? Both Murkowski and Dan Sullivan voted to confirm Haaland, as did Don Young. Is Sullivan (and was Young) in Biden’s pocket? This is ridiculous. Only people blinded by tribalism could believe it.

