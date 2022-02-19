Blinded by the speck in his eye
To the editor: Speaking of crime in his Feb. 16 opinion piece about the recent rise in crime in the United States, Cal Thomas forgets Christ’s biblical injunction: Don’t point out the speck in your neighbor’s eye while ignoring the log in your own.
Thomas blames President Biden and “liberal Democrats” for rising crime. Nowhere in the piece does he mention the many crimes committed on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, including several deaths and serious injuries inflicted on police officers by a mob. Some of the most severe crimes of civil disobedience ever committed in our nation seem to go unnoticed by Thomas. Did or did not conservative Republicans give our country a president who finds no rule too large — or too small — to break? No lie too big or small for him — from “Stop the Steal” to cheating on his taxes? I won’t bother to enumerate the numerous and various criminal activities committed by that former president, or even bother to speak his name. We all know who he is.
Never before in our nation’s history have we had a president who refused to accept the will of the voters. A president who incited his followers to violence with a lie, then refused to call them off when they took him at his word. A president who shamefully carried classified documents home to his personal abode when he finally left the White House in disgrace. Thomas’s party may even offer this miscreant another chance to run for our nation’s top job! Wouldn’t such behavior by a president contribute to crime rising in the nation? To me, it seems obvious. Thomas, at very least, fails to see straight.
Maybe it’s that log in his eye?