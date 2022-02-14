Blessed to be a member of this community

To the editor: This is a long overdue thank you to one member of our community and a thank you to one from this weekend.
I am a teacher at Joy Elementary. Last fall I was in the checkout line at Fred Meyer East with a cart full of supplies for my students. While placing my items on the belt, the gentleman in front turned and said, “Let me guess, you’re a teacher.” I replied that I was. While checking out he leaned over and asked if he could “get this” and placed his card in the card reader. I was brought to tears, and the checkout clerk said that was the second time that day she had witnessed an individual do that same act of kindness.
This weekend I was shopping at the same store and had placed Valentine treats in my cart for my class. While checking out the gentleman in front of me said “Looks like you’re going to be busy.” I replied that I was a teacher and that was that. When I went to pay for my purchases, the checkout clerk said the person in front of me had left cash to put toward my order.
These acts of kindness are greatly appreciated and need to be recognized. I feel blessed to be a part of this generous community we call Fairbanks.
Nancy Duez,
Fairbanks