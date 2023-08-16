Biden's silence and Trump's indictments are a concern

To the editor: Disgusting! The wonderful people of Hawaii are suffering an absolute tragedy right now and what does Joe Biden do? Nothing. He’s on vacation as usual, laughing it up, eating ice cream and refusing to answer questions about the tragedy going on in Hawaii. Oh, let’s not forget he’s asking for money for Ukraine as usual.
Of course (former) President Trump is offering his condolences to the families of Hawaii. He also went on to say is it’s disgraceful and unacceptable that Biden refuses to help or comment. But yet we have to charge President Trump with more fake indictments. There’s so much evidence that Biden is corrupt but nothing is done about that is there?