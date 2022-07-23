 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden's climate plan is out of touch

To the editor: Earlier this week, an uninspiring president went to an unremarkable location in Massachusetts to deliver undistinguished remarks to an uncaring audience about an unrealistic solution to an unimportant problem.

Every American wishes President Biden a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Yet his press conference announcing climate-related executive actions proved once again how out of touch his administration is with everyday Americans.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.