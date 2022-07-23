Biden's climate plan is out of touch

To the editor: Earlier this week, an uninspiring president went to an unremarkable location in Massachusetts to deliver undistinguished remarks to an uncaring audience about an unrealistic solution to an unimportant problem.
Every American wishes President Biden a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Yet his press conference announcing climate-related executive actions proved once again how out of touch his administration is with everyday Americans.
A recent New York Times poll showed less than 1% of Americans believe climate change is the most important issue facing our nation. Inflation, energy prices, immigration, abortion and nearly every other topic polled on ranked higher. Yet, Biden’s announcement that his team is approving over $3.1 trillion to equip federal, state and local governments to stop a “climate catastrophe” does little to help most Americans.
Aside from the obvious about moving away from traditional energy sources — they are less reliable, higher cost and take massive amounts of fossil fuel use to make the components for, in addition to having to source the majority of the raw materials from Communist China — the president touted how the wind farm in Massachusetts would produce 1200 megawatts of electricity, an actual decrease from the 1500 megawatts the plant that previously sat on the empty lot he delivered his remarks from once provided.
With New England joining Texas, New Mexico and California as areas of the U.S. that are being impacted by energy shortages, threats of rolling blackouts and usage restrictions, you’d think the president would be looking to increase output. Yet, just like his pledge to “do everything possible to lower gas prices,” what the president says and what he does are two distinctly — and diametrically opposite — efforts altogether.
The eco-left extremists who are well-represented in the administration and Congress want the president to do more; to declare a national emergency and usurp standard lawmaking processes. Doing so would be bad for Alaska’s economy, employment and future. Let’s hope our president doesn’t do more harm to our great state the rest of his time in office than he has so far.