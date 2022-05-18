 Skip to main content
Biden vs. Trump

To the editor:

Wow! This is a response to Lela Ryterski’s Community Perspective on May 16.

Do you remember under Trump when gas was a little over $2 a gallon? Now it’s over $5 under Biden. Remember when there was a shortage of baby formula under Trump? Me either. These are a few things you wonderful Democrats have done to America.

Remember when we were energy dependent? Then Biden is elected and shuts down Keystone and puts all of the workers out of work. Now we are dependent on foreign countries for oil.

Cities are being burned down courtesy of the left but, hey, Ukraine is getting billions of dollars and Americans can’t get baby formula. Remember when Trump got us involved in a war? Me either. Now Biden is sending troops to Somalia.

How about inflation? Thanks, Biden.

Ever see Trump being lead around by an Easter bunny? America was respected and strong under Trump. Now we are seen as a laughing stock being lead by a weak, incompetent president.

Tony Bent

Fairbanks

