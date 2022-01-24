Biden and oil prices

To the editor: As oil prices rise, Alaska is going to get a billion-plus in extra state revenue for its oil. It sure is a good thing that Joe Biden is president so the state can get this extra revenue.
The state needs all the extra revenue it can get. We would have never gotten this billion-plus revenue for the state’s oil if Trump was president. Trump did all he could do to keep oil prices down. That’s no good. The state cannot make any money on low oil prices. Joe Biden is doing all he can do to keep those oil prices up, way up. Joe Biden has three more years to be president, and projections are that oil prices are going to go a lot higher.
Alaska needs to thank its lucky stars that Joe Biden is president.