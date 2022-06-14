Beware the real 'groomers'

To the editor: Ugh. I’ve finally seen it enter the Fairbanks discourse, at least on Twitter: the epithet “groomer.” The right wing now labels as “groomers” both LGBTQ people themselves and any others who advocate for their full de facto civic equality.
This is nothing more than a slander, a bad-faith moral panic ginned up to justify the right-wing policy goal of dehumanizing, erasing and literally killing LGBTQ people.
However, there are actual groomers to fear:
• Those who groom our children, especially girls, to be victims of patriarchy. Girls are socialized to be quiet and not to stir up trouble, in a way that keeps them from holding abusers accountable. Any organization that discourages “gossip,” often women’s only way to protect themselves, is one that grooms girls for abuse. (And they groom boys to be abusers, too, through the low expectations of “boys will be boys” and with dangerous “tough guy” masculinity.)
• Those who groom our children to seek violence. They normalize the fetishization of weapons and teach our young to crave violent revolution. They teach children the “good guy with a gun” lie so that kids grow up hoping to be that good guy, always looking for situations that will let them test their deadly aim.
• Those who groom our children to be white supremacists. From our school curriculum they erase the existence of BIPOC people so that our children are ignorant of the long train of injustices inflicted by the majority (white) culture upon people of color. This denies our children the chance to seek justice in the world, and it allows racist policy to be enacted without opposition or even notice.
• Those who groom our children to reject democracy and embrace fascism. Christian nationalism is a mainstay of evangelical homeschool curricula, and the rhetoric of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists closely mirrored the political views of major Christian homeschool textbooks. That’s where they were radicalized.
These are the “groomers” to fear. They are priming us to be a violent, retributive, white supremacist, Christofascist patriarchy. They are enemies to democracy, and their activity has no place in civil society.
We see them. Beware.
Paul Adasiak
Fairbanks