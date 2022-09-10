Beware of Google Voice scammers

To the editor: I was selling things off Marketplace. A phone call came in to me from a women interested in what I had. She asked me to look at a text that she sent me. It took a minute, but it came. Still texting with her, she ask me to give her the six digit number in the text message so she could confirm I was real. I did. She then asked if could I give her another phone number because my phone wasn’t working right with texting. I said no, we are done.
After I gave her the six digit verification code, Google Voice sent a text saying not to give the number out. Well, I did. Wrong thing to do. A Google Voice scam is what it was.