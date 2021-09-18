Beware of false Facebook information about Covid

To the editor: I found an item on my Facebook page today. False reports like that one copy keep turning up.
I am seriously concerned about misinformation — deliberately false statements — being disseminated to the public.
People are dying from this terrible disease, increasingly in larger numbers, and vaccination is reported to be effective in preventing its expansion and severity. Vaccinations, wearing a mask, avoiding close groups and hand washing are all important in stopping this illness and getting our lives “back to normal.”
The statement I saw on Facebook, saying more than 34 people died at the Alaska Native Medical Center from the Covid-19 vaccine, is absolutely false. There have been no deaths reported among the Native community or non-Native community as a direct result of the Covid-19 vaccination. The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services reports that some deaths have occurred after a person received a vaccination, but the vaccine was not the cause. One case, for example, was a man in his 80s who had pneumonia which led to his death — not a vaccine reaction.
I’m 91 and was vaccinated a few months ago, the first shot and followup shot while I was still 90. I didn’t even have a significantly sore arm. I have heard of people having reactions to the vaccine, but statistically, they are not extremely serious.
Statistics show that the higher the number of people vaccinated in an area, the lower the incidence of cases of the virus. When a person contracts the virus after having the vaccine, the illness is much less severe and fatalities are greatly reduced compared to areas where fewer people have been vaccinated.