You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beware of false Facebook information about Covid

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I found an item on my Facebook page today. False reports like that one copy keep turning up.

I am seriously concerned about misinformation — deliberately false statements — being disseminated to the public.

People are dying from this terrible disease, increasingly in larger numbers, and vaccination is reported to be effective in preventing its expansion and severity. Vaccinations, wearing a mask, avoiding close groups and hand washing are all important in stopping this illness and getting our lives “back to normal.”

The statement I saw on Facebook, saying more than 34 people died at the Alaska Native Medical Center from the Covid-19 vaccine, is absolutely false. There have been no deaths reported among the Native community or non-Native community as a direct result of the Covid-19 vaccination. The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services reports that some deaths have occurred after a person received a vaccination, but the vaccine was not the cause. One case, for example, was a man in his 80s who had pneumonia which led to his death — not a vaccine reaction.

I’m 91 and was vaccinated a few months ago, the first shot and followup shot while I was still 90. I didn’t even have a significantly sore arm. I have heard of people having reactions to the vaccine, but statistically, they are not extremely serious.

Statistics show that the higher the number of people vaccinated in an area, the lower the incidence of cases of the virus. When a person contracts the virus after having the vaccine, the illness is much less severe and fatalities are greatly reduced compared to areas where fewer people have been vaccinated.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.