You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernie handled it just fine

  • Comments

To the editor: I agree with Bill Satterberg’s Aug. 1 letter regarding the way Bernie Karl handled his guests and animals at Chena Hot Springs during the Munson Creek Fire. In my opinion Bernie handled the situation exactly right given the circumstances.

My family has a recreational cabin close to the springs, and my wife and I decided to drive up there during the fire to assess the risk to our structures. We found that a superbly competent BLM fire fighting crew had assessed the risk to all of the structures in the vicinity of the fire and was in the process of laying literally miles of fire hose for their water sprinklers and nozzles. We drove back to Fairbanks without any concern.

Bernie saw the same thing we did and chose to remain in place rather that needlessly evacuate animals which is in itself not risk free.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.