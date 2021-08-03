Bernie handled it just fine

To the editor: I agree with Bill Satterberg’s Aug. 1 letter regarding the way Bernie Karl handled his guests and animals at Chena Hot Springs during the Munson Creek Fire. In my opinion Bernie handled the situation exactly right given the circumstances.
My family has a recreational cabin close to the springs, and my wife and I decided to drive up there during the fire to assess the risk to our structures. We found that a superbly competent BLM fire fighting crew had assessed the risk to all of the structures in the vicinity of the fire and was in the process of laying literally miles of fire hose for their water sprinklers and nozzles. We drove back to Fairbanks without any concern.
Bernie saw the same thing we did and chose to remain in place rather that needlessly evacuate animals which is in itself not risk free.