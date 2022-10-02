Before you vote, know who you're voting for

To the editor: During each election season, voters have a responsibility to research and understand the politicians on the ballot. This process involves not only listening to what candidates say but also deciding whether to believe them. In the local school board election, it has become clear that two of the candidates on the ballot are not being transparent with their policy positions.
Both Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett have repeatedly made vague comments about many issues, showing either that they are uninformed or that they know that their true positions are unpopular. Both candidates talk about implementing programs and reducing class sizes, and make statements that sound good and are popular. But when asked about how to get there, they don’t have the answers. Mr. Nichols discussed reducing class sizes in the same radio interview in which he said he would consider closing more schools to fix the budget; the fact that these two things are mutually exclusive was not discussed. Both candidates discuss needing more money for the district, but align with politicians who favor cuts to educational funding, including Borough Assembly Member Frank Tomaszewski, who voted against a measure to give the district $650,000 to help pay for kindergarten classroom aides and is now running for State House.