Becoming a human

To the editor: The belief that we become a human being at the instant of conception is based on faith, not accepted fact. Some religions have believed that for centuries, but there is no way to prove it, one way or the other.
One could argue that we become a person when we are born, or when our brain reaches a certain level of development in the womb. Apparently the majority do not believe a fertilized ovum has a human soul. If that could be proved, abortion would indeed be murder.
The minority opinion is now enshrined in national law, but neither the Supreme Court nor the Republican Party has a right to dictate their faith to all Americans. The person to struggle with that ethical problem is the pregnant woman herself, not the government.
Karen Parr
Fairbanks