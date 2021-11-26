Offers go here

Be wise in any future tax laws

  Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I don’t agree that a flat tax is the solution. Flat taxes don’t effect the rich — they hurt the poor and middle income class.

A tax is a confiscation of resources, hence we must have the best tax writers involved in writing new tax codes in Alaska.

If there were to be a tax, it should be on a sliding scale and include a cutoff at the residual poverty level, or something along those lines, written by people who know the complete history of the flat tax.

The idea of the flat tax tumbled around the field of accounting for a long time. There are so many problems with a flat tax. If a legislators are going to write tax law, they should have a suitable understanding of why tax law takes into account wealth distribution.

Alaska is our home, so a flat tax proposal is effects everyone. We must ensure any proposed tax laws are the wisest ways to generate money for the state.

