Be smart about write-in candidates

To the editor: Recently, a person wrote in this space that they are not happy with any of the three choices on the ballot in the special general election to replace Don Young, and they plan to write in Tara Sweeney’s name instead.

Please don’t vote for a write-in candidate until you are sure the person you want to vote for is a legal alternative. Everyone who ran in the primary is not automatically eligible to be counted as a write-in candidate. I don’t know if Sweeney has filed or not, but people who want to be valid write-in candidates must file an application with the state Division of Elections no later than five days before the election, no later than Aug. 11 for the Aug. 16 election.

