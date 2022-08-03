Be smart about write-in candidates

To the editor: Recently, a person wrote in this space that they are not happy with any of the three choices on the ballot in the special general election to replace Don Young, and they plan to write in Tara Sweeney’s name instead.
Please don’t vote for a write-in candidate until you are sure the person you want to vote for is a legal alternative. Everyone who ran in the primary is not automatically eligible to be counted as a write-in candidate. I don’t know if Sweeney has filed or not, but people who want to be valid write-in candidates must file an application with the state Division of Elections no later than five days before the election, no later than Aug. 11 for the Aug. 16 election.
How do you know who has filed? If you vote in-person, a list of write-in possibilities will be available at your polling place; ask to see it. If you vote absentee you must call the state Division of Elections after Aug. 11 to find out the list; their number is 907-465-4611. News-Miner, maybe an article about this could run in the paper?
I think two of the official candidates are unfit to serve. One quit Alaska in 2009 and has been missing since; apparently she sees a chance to get back in the spotlight (like a moth to a flame) and again be an embarrassment to Alaska. One has lots of money but absolutely zero legislative experience. Why on Earth would we send someone to Washington to represent our state who has no experience at the job? Mary Peltola, my first choice, is the only qualified Alaskan with legislative experience I see on the ballot running for this office. I will be contacting the Division of Elections in a few weeks to find out the write-in candidates; hopefully I will find a qualified second choice.
Please don’t forget to vote! Your vote matters!