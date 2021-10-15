Be raven aware

To the editor: Our wonderful GVEA has rendered an elderly raven couple homeless with thoughtless tree removal.
For the last 15 years, my family has watched a mated pair live happily in some spruce trees on a Hamilton Acres lot. Unlike a lot of ravens, they didn’t commute out to the forest in the summer like many others, probably because one of them was disabled, missing 2 of 3 talons on one leg. They spent all winter in the tree and raised their offspring there too. But no more.
In defiance of the Migratory Bird Protection Act of 1918, GVEA cut down a whole section of spruce trees, including One-Toe and Goodagooda’s home. We’ve since seen several ravens fly by as if mourning the loss of their home, and we can only hope that the old couple find some place suitable for the winter.
Maybe next time, check the trees before you cut them down. I believe it’s against federal law to harm a raven, but just like with spreading vetch through every alley and ROW in the area, GVEA is unlikely to be held accountable for their crimes. And maybe you ought to consider retrofitting your transformers with a protective shield so you don’t fry so many ravens. I guess obedience to federal law isn’t really something you strive for at GVEA.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.