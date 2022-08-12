Be prepared to Tuesday's election

To the editor: The advice “Be Prepared” is not just for Scouts. As we approach our primary and special election day on Aug. 16, a number of changes make 2022 an unusual election year — new district boundaries, a new method of voting and new polling places for many. We all need to be prepared. Even the ballot is unusual because one side will feature the choose-one-candidate-per-office primary for federal and state seats on one side and on the back will be your opportunity to rank the candidates to fill the late Don Young’s seat until January. Here are some easy steps you can take to get ready:
• Check where you will be voting. A number of polling places have changed. You can either go to the Alaska Division of Elections website and there find an invitation to “View new interactive map.” Just type in your address, and your district information and your polling place will pop up. Or you can call 1-866-953-8683.