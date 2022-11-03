Bart LeBon’s record on crime prevention & public safety

To the editor: I am writing to encourage residents of House District 31 to vote for representative Bart LeBon on Nov. 8. As the former Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety, I worked closely with Rep. LeBon and his high caliber staff on many consequential budgetary and public safety policy issues. Rep. LeBon has proven to be a tireless advocate of public safety and always prioritized crime prevention for his district and Alaska as a whole.
Rep. LeBon’s focus on crime and work on the public safety budget led to more troopers on the street, better retention of existing troopers, and increased productivity at the State Crime Lab; all directly leading to a decrease in crime in Alaska.