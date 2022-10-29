 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bart LeBon is the correct choice for state House

To the editor: In an election year almost every candidate supports education, supports UAF, supports dividends, supports the community, and supports economic development for Fairbanks and the state. Everybody has solutions. Who has the experience and ability to be effective in Juneau? How does one know which candidate to choose?

I look at what they have done in the past as the best predictor of the future.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.