Bart LeBon is the correct choice for state House

To the editor: In an election year almost every candidate supports education, supports UAF, supports dividends, supports the community, and supports economic development for Fairbanks and the state. Everybody has solutions. Who has the experience and ability to be effective in Juneau? How does one know which candidate to choose?
I look at what they have done in the past as the best predictor of the future.
• Education: Bart was on the Fairbanks school board for six years — supporting our students and our schools then and now. During his time on the board, and since, Bart has been a huge supporter of K-12 education.
• UAF: Bart attended and graduated from UAF, as did his wife and daughters. Bart was UAF Business Leader of the Year. Bart has a UAF athletic award honoring him. Bart can also be found at most home games sitting behind the team bench cheering on the Nanooks.
• PFDs: Bart has been on the finance committee in Juneau the past four years fighting for the highest sustainable dividend possible. Bart understands investments, returns, and sustainable yields, something sorely missing in many candidates.
• Community: Bart coached our kids in youth sports and refereed local basketball games for years. He is a local member of Rotary. Bart frequently has also frequently assisted in community charity fundraisers, from United Way to Fairbanks Drama Association.
• Economic development: Bart was a commercial banking lender for local banks for 30-plus years. He has helped businesses large and small realize their financial goals for decades. He knows what it takes to be successful in Fairbanks business. He understands the pressures on business — large and small. Bart is a proven and tested legislator. He has fought to bring home funding for local schools and UAF. He helped reorganize the state bond bank. He helped finance troopers, schools, and local natural gas conversions.
We need Bart to continue to provide calm leadership and balance in Juneau the next two years. That is why I am supporting Bart LeBon for state House.