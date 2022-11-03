Bart LeBon is right for Fairbanks

To the editor: This letter is in support of Bart LeBon. I have known Bart for a number of years as a fellow banker. While we worked for different financial institutions, we supported many community events and service organizations. I have always admired Bart and his professionalism.
Bart has worked hard for Fairbanks. He believes in a strong education system whether its K-12 or the University of Alaska system. Like myself and many members of my family, he received his undergraduate degree from UAF, we both have strong connections to University of Alaska. Bart has supported many investments in UAF this budget year, including critical funding needed for deferred maintenance, research funding of unmanned aerial vehicles, research funding for heavy oil recovery, and mariculture. These research initiatives are important and are needed as we look at the potential within our state. Providing funding to researchers at our university will help with economic recovery and growth.
Bart has also supported the Higher Education Investment fund that funds the Alaska Performance Scholarship, Alaska Education Grant and the WAAMI program. Investment in these programs will ensure that our best and brightest students have a pathway to succeed and bring those talents back to Alaska to serve their communities. We know that we have to “grow our own”. Bart’s efforts ensure that we have an avenue to do just that.
Having served as a UA Regent, I personally know how important our university is to the state’s future and we can never underscore enough the world class arctic research conducted there. We should be proud of our university and the role it plays to give a great education to students from across the globe at locations across the state. Bart’s support for the University of Alaska helps keep this essential economic engine working to provide not only education but employment to so many in Alaska.
Bart is also focused on the needs of our seniors. We stand on the shoulders of our seniors who were here before us to create this wonderful community we now live in. As these stalwart citizens age, we need to make sure they are supported to live in this community with a respectful quality of life and local resources, so they are not forced to seek outside residences. As someone with an elderly parent, senior issues are important to people like me.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Please vote for Bart LeBon. Re-elect him so he may continue to do good work for our state, but more importantly for us here in Fairbanks supporting issues that are so germane to our future and our growth.