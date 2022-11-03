 Skip to main content
Bart LeBon is right for Fairbanks

To the editor: This letter is in support of Bart LeBon. I have known Bart for a number of years as a fellow banker. While we worked for different financial institutions, we supported many community events and service organizations. I have always admired Bart and his professionalism.

Bart has worked hard for Fairbanks. He believes in a strong education system whether its K-12 or the University of Alaska system. Like myself and many members of my family, he received his undergraduate degree from UAF, we both have strong connections to University of Alaska. Bart has supported many investments in UAF this budget year, including critical funding needed for deferred maintenance, research funding of unmanned aerial vehicles, research funding for heavy oil recovery, and mariculture. These research initiatives are important and are needed as we look at the potential within our state. Providing funding to researchers at our university will help with economic recovery and growth.

