Bart LeBon has proven leadership

To the editor: I’m proud to support Bart LeBon for state House. I know Bart to be generous, committed and a man of integrity. He has served the Fairbanks community for decades in all kinds of capacities — serving on numerous local nonprofit boards, as an elected member of the school board, and supporting Interior youth sports. There is no stronger advocate for our military and university.
Bart is not a political bomb-thrower. He focuses on issues, not personalities. Bart has served Fairbanks well in part because of his calm, collaborative and considerate manner. He is particularly focused on the economic well-being of our community and state. Among Bart’s priorities in this regard are to control spending; protecting and enhancing the investment environment for our private sector economy; and protecting the permanent fund.