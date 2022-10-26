Bart LeBon for State House

To the editor: It seems important to me, when choosing a candidate to represent District 31 in the Alaska State House, that 50 years of residency in Fairbanks, graduation from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with business degree, and 42 distinctive years as a local banker would be rather telling. This indicates a solid, knowledgeable Fairbanksan with valuable financial industry savvy!
Yes, Bart LeBon was a good banker, helping Fairbanks and the Interior grow and helping its residents during these last few “complex” decades. Bart has contributed a lifetime of service to charitable and community groups in various roles. His involvement in the Fairbanks Chamber, Rotary, Interior Community Health Center, Downtown Association and others has served our community well.
Then his political service! Bart served two terms on our school board serving as president from 2001-2003. That service provided him with detailed knowledge of our system of education and helped prepare him for his service in the Alaska Legislature.
Bart is known as a “go to representative” in the House budget process or when government issues present the need for a solution. He is a proven problem solver. Because of Bart’s financial industry knowledge, gracious and open demeanor, and willingness to “work across the aisle,” he was selected to serve on the House Finance Committee and University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee for the past four years. These positions are critical to Fairbanks’ economy, workforce and industries. He was also chosen as a negotiator in the final budget process as a member of the House Conference Committee. It is here that Bart has served us best.
This is why I will vote for Bart LeBon as my state representative on Nov. 8 and I urge the voters who reside in House District 31 to do so as well.