Bart LeBon for State House

To the editor: It seems important to me, when choosing a candidate to represent District 31 in the Alaska State House, that 50 years of residency in Fairbanks, graduation from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with business degree, and 42 distinctive years as a local banker would be rather telling. This indicates a solid, knowledgeable Fairbanksan with valuable financial industry savvy!

Yes, Bart LeBon was a good banker, helping Fairbanks and the Interior grow and helping its residents during these last few “complex” decades. Bart has contributed a lifetime of service to charitable and community groups in various roles. His involvement in the Fairbanks Chamber, Rotary, Interior Community Health Center, Downtown Association and others has served our community well.

