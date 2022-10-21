Bart LeBon for State House District 31

To the editor: It is my great pleasure to write to encourage the residents in State House District 31 to join me in supporting Bart LeBon. Having known Bart for over 30 years and working alongside him for much of that time, I knew before he was elected to the Legislature that he would be a great representative.
Bart passed legislation that helps small businesses both directly and through improvements to banking codes. His actions will have benefits for years to come. Bart cares deeply about his community and all of Alaska. He has proven his desire to work in a bipartisan manner and work for consensus.