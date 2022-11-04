 Skip to main content
Bart LeBon for representative

To the editor: I know of few individuals who have been as devoted to community service as Bart LeBon. I lost track a long time ago of the many boards and organizations he has been a part of including our school board.

Bart has an intricate knowledge of finance and was able to hit the ground running when he first served us in Juneau where he worked his way through the intricacies of the state’s budget. Most new legislators require time to get up to speed which is understandable, but Bart was an exception.

