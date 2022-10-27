Bart LeBon for House District 31

To the editor: I have known Bart LeBon for probably two decades. I watched him referee youth basketball games and looked with admiration at how he would ignore (with a smile) mothers and dads screaming about bad calls. He served on the Fairbanks Board of Education back in the day when they had balanced budgets. When first elected to the Legislature he snagged a seat on the coveted House Finance Committee. This past year he was also a member of the Budget Free Conference Committee which is at the top of the legislative finance pyramid. He is what those of us that follow politics call a heavyweight.
His resume is long and rounded, including UAF graduate, Interior Community Health Center Board, 2002 UAF Business Leader of the year, UAF Nanook Athletic Hall of Fame, and board president of the Air Force Association.