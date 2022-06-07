Banana Republic U.S.A

To the editor: 1973. Roe vs Wade. 7-2 decision. Five of the Justices favoring abortion rights were Republican. Appointed by Republican presidents. Ones intelligent enough to recognize and support individual rights.
The once revered institution corrupted by a deformed political cult formed by a lifelong conman who became president. Proven infamous and un-American, Moscow McConnell has fought against democracy norms and valued valid protocols daily. A delusory, immodest, immoral demagogue and obstructionist Republican Senate minority leader with too much un-earned power for too long.
Our Supreme Court and Senate should represent the will of the majority of American voters. Number of Republicans on Supreme Court appointed by presidents who won the popular vote? One? None? ...
The Senate has 50 Republicans, 50 Democrats. The Dems earned over 40 million more votes than Republicans. Yet one Republican or a West Virginia coal baron Democrat Senator can thwart bills benefiting the majority of Americans and our “democracy.”
National Abortion Federation stats on anti-choice violence 1977-2020: 11 murders, 26 attempted murders, 956 threats of harm, 624 stalking incidents, four kidnappings, 42 bombings, 667bomb threats, 104 attempted bombings, 194 arsons.
Law-abiding citizens and nations classify the above pro-life activities acts of terrorism. Yet the minority Republicans are set to reward the decades-long terrorists (democracy dictionary). Only three countries (El Salvador, Nicaragua, Poland) enacted restrictive abortions since 1994. In that time, 59 nations have expanded access according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
June 9, hearings on the Republicans’ treasonous (democracy dictionary) failed coup begin. Will Justice Thomas’ wife testify about her financing, texting support for the insurrection? Minority elitists congressional Republicans show contempt for the “rule of law” by refusing both impeachments and Jan. 6 investigations requests. Federal courts approached concur the investigations as legit.
America — the only democracy where winning the presidency doesn’t require earning the trust of the majority of voters. Unpopular minority elites in banana republics have too much un-earned power. Like Republicans’ Supreme Court. Republicans tried stealing the 2020 election, robustly. No accountability will accelerate the ongoing “fix” for 2024.
Patriots, integrity, self-respect, morals abandoned before serving, defending their unscrupulous beloved leader ... Creepy.