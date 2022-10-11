 Skip to main content
Bamboozled by the algorithm

To the editor: We recently had an election that came up with untrue data. They took our votes and manipulated them. I voted for one candidate (I did not rank) as I believe we should vote for the candidate we want to guide and lead our Alaska on the correct and true path to prosperity.

They took my vote (and many others) and applied it to another candidate. This is not voting by the people. This is voting according to a program (they call it coding today) which applied it to the candidate of another — not who you voted for. Absolute nonsense.

