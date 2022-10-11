Bamboozled by the algorithm

To the editor: We recently had an election that came up with untrue data. They took our votes and manipulated them. I voted for one candidate (I did not rank) as I believe we should vote for the candidate we want to guide and lead our Alaska on the correct and true path to prosperity.
They took my vote (and many others) and applied it to another candidate. This is not voting by the people. This is voting according to a program (they call it coding today) which applied it to the candidate of another — not who you voted for. Absolute nonsense.
I haven’t been able to find one individual that voted for this system. Alaskans, this is an outright scam. How can a candidate that received not the majority of the people’s vote win?
In my estimation, we need as citizens to not play this game of ranking. Simply put, as you go to the polls to vote in November vote for the candidate of your choice and do not rank or choose any other. In this way, they cannot take away our vote.
They took away mine but I learn fast when I am abused or used in some way. I do not go back to be hurt again. This is my rule of law. Please, all of you voters, when we go to the polls next November, join me in voting for only the candidate of your choice. We can be the majority, and this will not enable their program to give our vote to someone else of the program’s choice. Then, truly, we will have an honest outcome of a true election.
Another thing, we voted mid-month and they used two weeks without observations to give us the results. That is not accountability.