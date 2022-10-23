Ballot mail-in musings

To the editor: Democrats, listen up! My nifty Republican friends can skip this boring letter.
OK now, Democrats with mail-in ballots, remember that all Fairbanks mail waits to get postmarked until after it has traveled to and is processed in Anchorage — not the day it is mailed in Fairbanks. That could be a couple/three days after you post it. Or you could hand deliver it to the Alaska Region Election Office, 675 Seventh Ave. That’s upstairs in the Cushman Street end of the State Building on Seventh Avenue between Barnett and Cushman, open 8 .M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.