Bad policy limits Iditarod mushers

To the editor: There is another reason why there is a low number of mushers signing up to run the Iditarod sled dog race that has not been discussed.
The last few years, the trail committee has shut down the trail shortly after the winner has crossed the finish line. Most mushers run the race to get their Iditarod sled dog patch of completion and the Iditarod belt buckle. Few mushers can generate the funds needed to develop a completive team that has a shot at winning the race. Most mushers who run the race are hobby mushers and can barely raise the funds to run the race a time or two.
When the word went out that the race committee changed its policy of running the race and are now shutting down the trail a few days after the winner has crossed the finish line, the hobby mushers are stopped at the check point that they are at and sent home. That means their goal of finishing the race is over. No Iditarod finishing patch, no belt buckle. So the hobby mushers say, what the hey, no need to run the race because you’re going to be shut down before you get to Nome, so what’s the use. So they stay home in the first place and not run the race to begin with.
The results are low number of mushers signing up to run the race. As long as the trail committee has this policy there will always be a low number of mushers to sign up to run.