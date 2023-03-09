 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bad policy limits Iditarod mushers

To the editor: There is another reason why there is a low number of mushers signing up to run the Iditarod sled dog race that has not been discussed.

The last few years, the trail committee has shut down the trail shortly after the winner has crossed the finish line. Most mushers run the race to get their Iditarod sled dog patch of completion and the Iditarod belt buckle. Few mushers can generate the funds needed to develop a completive team that has a shot at winning the race. Most mushers who run the race are hobby mushers and can barely raise the funds to run the race a time or two.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.