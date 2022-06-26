 Skip to main content
Bad judgment

To the editor: Dear Editor Gary Black, I am writing to express yet another embarrassment by our local Fairbanks Daily News-Miner newspaper. Amanda Bowman was so callous and disrespectful toward families who are grieving the death of Mr. James Hayes. Amanda Bowman’s unkind and insensitive front page article was printed Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

We have lived in this community for 48 years and noted a serious decline in quality and integrity after Sam Bishop left. You have repeatedly allowed inappropriately rude comments about good people without conscience concerning the impact of these slights. Clearly, there is no “heart” in this particular newspaper.

Amanda’s article was brutal and upsetting to those of us mourning the loss of this gentleman. I called her. She questioned me as to whether she had printed the facts. I told her that facts can be argued and spun according to the writers’ whims. Amanda needed to apply the Golden Rule in her writing. She needed to think more about those grieving and less about revealing “the facts.”

It was a reckless, tactless misuse of the press to embarrass people during their time of sadness. The appropriate thing for Amanda to do and you, as editor, would be to print a written apology to the James Hayes family and to our community.

