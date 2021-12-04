Bad government, worse service

To the editor: Thursday I received a registered letter from the Alaska Department of Retirement and Benefits. It is a very rude and accusatory letter, telling me that their “research has indicated that you are either ineligible to receive the PFD or you may not have applied for the PFD (both totally untrue), and you may not be eligible to receive a PERS or TRS COLA (Cost of living allowance for residents).” Well this was fairly shocking news to me, since I have received a PFD and applied for one every year since 1982, and always resided year-round in Alaska. All this is totally out of the blue and very bizarre. Who came up with this plan to harass Alaskans? What gives, and why so threatening? If I had received this online, I would have thought it was a scam.
But wait! It gets worse, much worse. To prove that I am residing in Alaska I must send to the DORB a list of copied documents proving that I am who I am and live where I live. It’s the same list you have to use to get one of those REAL IDs: Drivers license, hunting license, proof of home ownership, voter registration card, PFD application receipts, etc. And I must send them this “evidence” within 30 days. And my signature must be witnessed and notarized. Or else, I guess.
So did anyone else receive a letter like this or am I just a marked man? It is clearly because I am older and retired that I got this, but why the contention that I don’t qualify? I am guilty until proven innocent. They’ve got some explaining to do to regard their retirees with this kind of accusation. But it’s winter, and they clearly hope to trap people while outside. All fairly underhanded and insulting. Not good government, and really bad service.
Anybody else need a government threat? I certainly don’t.
