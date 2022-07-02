Bad bill in the Senate

To the editor: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has just given U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar the Christmas in June present she has wanted for a long time — a floor vote on her anti-trust bill S.2992, the American Choice and Innovation Online Act. Big tech has been in the crosshairs of Democrats and Republicans alike for quite some time.
Now is not the time to introduce this legislation, for a number of reasons. Aside from the drastic economic impacts this bill will have at a time that the American public can least stomach it, is the national security implications. Numerous former Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence and Cyber Officials have already come out in opposition to this bill, but also recently sent a letter to that effect outlining why this bill is a disaster waiting to happen.
S.2992 is poorly written, overly broad, and I am hoping our Alaska senators oppose it.
Darrel Foister
Palmer