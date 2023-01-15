Bad behavior on the borough level

To the editor: It seems to have become common in recent years when a politician — on the left or the right — doesn’t get what they want to threaten retaliation much like a child who tosses the game board across the room when they lose a game. With children of course, good parents send them to their rooms and let them know that they expect those who play games to be good sports, win or lose.
We recently saw this behavior at the Borough Assembly meeting, when Jimi Cash threatened the mayor with “We can veto things he brings forward,” in a childish tit-for-tat mentality, because his proposed ordinance didn’t pass. He even scolded the rest of us, saying we “should be ashamed” for having a philosophy different from his own. Apparently, Mr. Cash knows what is right for all of us, the only one to hold the true correct opinion.