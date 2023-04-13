Avoiding power blackouts

To the editor: Within the last couple weeks, two people have written the News-Miner to express support for legislation that requires electric utilities and co-ops to have a certain amount of “renewable” energy production by certain dates. This legislation is a bad idea.
In order to support this legislation you have to believe that those in Juneau know what is best for us. That is a huge stretch of the imagination.
Our society is completely dependent on continuous reliable power 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Let the lights go out for 24 hours and watch the panic. Our co-op, GVEA, has three sources of renewable power: solar, wind and power from the Bradley Lake dam. None of those sources are continuous and/or reliable. We have to have the coal plants and the fuel blend power plants (North Pole and Delta) to have our 24/7 power. Even those sources can be subject to breakdowns, cleaning, etc.
The Golden Valley board and administration must have the ability to use whatever sources of power are available to achieve the continuous, reliable power our society requires. As a member of GV you have the ability to vote, periodically, for board members. You also have the ability to regularly speak and write to the board and to administration. That is where the support for, however misgiven, more renewable power should come.