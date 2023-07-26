Attorney general's letter erodes our right to privacy

To the editor: July 23rd’s News-Miner reports that Alaska’s AG Treg Taylor cosigned a letter demanding the federal government not prohibit state governments from accessing private medical records of residents who cross state lines to receive reproductive health care in states where such care is legal. This letter should raise concerns in every American, regardless of political beliefs as it seeks to erode our right to medical privacy — the consequences of which could be far reaching and unforeseen.
The letter responds to the federal government’s efforts to protect “seeking, obtaining, providing, or facilitating lawful reproductive health care” across state lines. The letter’s cosigners claim that disallowing access to these medical records hampers their prosecution of people who obtain care outside of their state boundaries. This group clearly seeks to enforce their state laws on legal activities in other states. So much for “leaving these matters up to the individual states” — ostensibly the Republican Party’s goal in gutting federal protections.
The Alaska Supreme Court has affirmed that access to reproductive health care in Alaska is protected by our state constitution’s right to privacy. Given this, why are AG Taylor and the Dunleavy administration cosigning this letter in direct opposition to established state law?
Curiously, although signing his name to it, AG Taylor apparently does not intend to comply with the letter’s requested policy — according to the News-Miner article, Taylor states that Alaska will emphatically refuse to provide private reproductive health records to other states. Does the Dunleavy administration not recognize that Alaska would be obliged to provide such records if the federal government were to adopt the policy?
Cosigning this letter is a hollow, meaningless act of political theater designed to bolster the Dunleavy administration’s credibility with the ultraconservative wing of the Republican Party. By affirming this policy, Dunleavy’s administration signals support for and concurrence with other states’ draconian pro-forced-birth laws in direct conflict with Alaska’s constitution.
Alaskans would be better served by state officials who support Alaska’s laws and champion lawful interests of Alaska residents rather than encouraging and supporting laws from other states that would be unconstitutional in Alaska.