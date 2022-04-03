 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

AT&T fails to connect with their employees

  • Comments

To the editor: Over the last few months, out of state AT&T labor relations personnel have met with negotiation teams representing their employees and have failed to come to an agreement. A company that consistently sends emails of their record profits and survives a global pandemic refuses to recognize the needs of their employees who earn them those high benchmarks.

With record gas prices, inflation and the greatest need for cellular and internet connection in history, AT&T feels its employees are only worth giving a 1% wage increase over three years. That means that three years’ experience does not equate to a full dollar wage increase. Considering inflation, an employee is making less after three years than when they started working for the company.

The biggest disappointment is that AT&T labor relations continues to avoid addressing this major issue. They continue to operate in dilatory manor and negotiate in bad faith. They continually dismiss agreed upon rules set at the beginning of the negotiation process which has resulted in the filing of four unfair labor practice charges.

For the sake of the workers and customers please urge AT&T to negotiate fairly so hard working Alaskans can have the quality of life that every Alaskan deserves.

