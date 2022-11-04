 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ashley is all in for all Alaskans

To the editor: In a state divided by political partisanship, Ashley is all in for all Alaskans, and that is why I urge everyone in House District 35 to vote for Ashley Carrick. As a bisexual woman, Ashley would be the first openly LGBTQ+ legislator to serve in the Alaska State Legislature. She is poised to bring together diverse opinions surrounding Alaska’s social and economic prosperity, two things very important to me.

Having known and worked with Ashley for over half a decade, it is clear to me that she understands our state’s economic challenges. She respects the value of our state’s Permanent Fund. She fully understands that we must be financially responsible and protect the sustainability of the Fund for future generations. At the same time, Ashley understands that we must also fund essential government services that Alaskans rely on every day.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.