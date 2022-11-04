To the editor: In a state divided by political partisanship, Ashley is all in for all Alaskans, and that is why I urge everyone in House District 35 to vote for Ashley Carrick. As a bisexual woman, Ashley would be the first openly LGBTQ+ legislator to serve in the Alaska State Legislature. She is poised to bring together diverse opinions surrounding Alaska’s social and economic prosperity, two things very important to me.
Having known and worked with Ashley for over half a decade, it is clear to me that she understands our state’s economic challenges. She respects the value of our state’s Permanent Fund. She fully understands that we must be financially responsible and protect the sustainability of the Fund for future generations. At the same time, Ashley understands that we must also fund essential government services that Alaskans rely on every day.
According to Alaska’s Economic Trends, we lost 26,270 jobs in 2020. For context, the recession of 2015-2018 resulted in the loss of 11,600 jobs, and the recession of 1986-1987 eliminated 20,500 jobs. Alaska will need solid experienced leadership in Juneau to get employment back to pre-pandemic levels. Ashley has the energy to get us there by creating labor partnerships that are best for all Alaskans.
The balancing act of carefully managing and developing Alaska’s resources responsibly is vital. I am confident that Ashley will ensure appropriate oversight to profitably and sustainably develop and manage Alaska’s resources. Ashley’s extensive experience in Juneau will continue to help our state capitalize on opportunities. Ashley has the skills to strike a balance between expanding and preserving our precious resources.
When I think of Ashley’s dream for Alaska, I am reminded of a benediction by Reverend Gary Kowalski, “ ... we share our common dream: homes and schools where children thrive, neighborhoods that are safe and clean, a city rich in colors and cultures, (and) an economy where no one is expendable ... ”. Please join many House District 35 constituents in voting for Ashley by Nov. 8. Ashley is all in for all Alaskans!