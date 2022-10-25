Ashley Carrick will champion UAF in Juneau

To the editor: I can’t wait to vote for Ashley Carrick on Nov. 8. Why? Because Ashley is all in for UAF! She’s the only candidate running for House District 35 who is fully committed to supporting UAF and the University of Alaska system.
When I select a candidate, I look for someone who will not only be an effective legislator but who will also represent my values. Ashley fits the bill. As Rep. Adam Wool’s chief of staff, Ashley worked on the University of Alaska subcommittee that successfully brought about a $15 million budget increase to the University of Alaska system. She also helped pass legislation that expanded the Technical Vocational Education Program — expanding workforce development opportunities both at the university and around the state. Ashley will work hard for UAF because she knows that for every dollar of state investment, UAF generates a whopping $6 in return. Ashley has a proven record demonstrating that she can effectively work across all the aisles in a tri-partisan coalition.