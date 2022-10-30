Ashley Carrick for House District 35

To the editor: Even casual observers of the primary race for House District 35 know that Ashley Carrick has been hustling. Here is a candidate who is tremendously energetic and purpose-driven by an unmistakable and authentic passion for our community. Ashley is highly qualified, deeply thoughtful, and she is ready to represent the Golden Heart City in Juneau.
Ashley has worked in Juneau for the last six legislative sessions as Adam Wool’s chief of staff. During her tenure, she moved bills through the legislative process into law, led seven distinct House budget subcommittees, and worked on behalf of constituents to embolden a sustainable economic future, grow educational opportunities, and protect the health and safety of Alaskans. In particular, I would note that Ashley ran the University of Alaska budget subcommittee in the House and, at a time of precarity, successfully advocated for a $15 million increase to the university budget.