Ashley Carrick, an advocate for all Alaska students

To the editor: Please join me in supporting Ashley Carrick for Alaska House of Representatives District 35.

I first met Ashley this past spring in her role as executive director for the Tanana Valley Watershed Association (TWA). My children had entered TWA’s storm drain painting contest, and my youngest won the opportunity to paint his art on a drain near the library. My child was thrilled to participate. Ashley created a fun and safe event that made artists of all ages feel valued and important. A few weeks later, I discovered Ashley was running for public office, like myself. At that next meeting, she remembered my children's names and asked me how they were. Ashley's attention to detail and welcoming personal demeanor are qualities that will serve her very well as a representative of Fairbanks while in Juneau.

