Ashley Carrick, an advocate for all Alaska students

To the editor: Please join me in supporting Ashley Carrick for Alaska House of Representatives District 35.
I first met Ashley this past spring in her role as executive director for the Tanana Valley Watershed Association (TWA). My children had entered TWA’s storm drain painting contest, and my youngest won the opportunity to paint his art on a drain near the library. My child was thrilled to participate. Ashley created a fun and safe event that made artists of all ages feel valued and important. A few weeks later, I discovered Ashley was running for public office, like myself. At that next meeting, she remembered my children's names and asked me how they were. Ashley's attention to detail and welcoming personal demeanor are qualities that will serve her very well as a representative of Fairbanks while in Juneau.
While campaigning this year, I had more opportunities to talk with and get to know Ashley personally. With every meeting, I was left more impressed with her ingenuity, professionalism and passion for the people of Fairbanks. Ashley is genuinely someone who listens to understand and works to find common ground whenever possible.
As a teacher, newly elected school board member, and someone very passionate about public education, I wholeheartedly trust Ashley to be a steadfast advocate for all Alaska students while in Juneau. She understands the need to prioritize the education of Alaska’s future by increasing the Base Student Allocation and tying it to inflation. She believes in the promise of public education and supports our outstanding educators doing the hard work every day in our schools. Ashley knows that our teacher retirement system is not serving Alaska teachers well and will work to return them and other public employees to a defined benefit retirement plan.
For these reasons and many more, I hope you will join me in supporting Ashley Carrick for House District 35 on Nov. 8. Fairbanks is the Golden Heart City, and we deserve someone with a heart of gold representing us!
(I am speaking as an individual and not as a representative of the FNSB Board of Education)