Armchair quarterbacking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

To the editor: Another one of William Hibler’s snarky letters has appeared in this newspaper. Recent ones are less amusing than some earlier ones, parts of which might have been placed more appropriately among the comics. It was amusing to see him misspell Bob Dylan’s name (“Dillon”) and confuse “apocryphal” with apocalyptic in a delightfully revealing malapropism.
The former Democrat candidate regularly delights in denigrating the policies and procedures of Democrats; they often do deserve Mr. Hibler’s scathing remarks. However, he has recently insinuated that the Biden administration is callous about the war in Ukraine; the death toll there is “seemingly a minor distraction,” claims one of the sages of Fairbanks who admits that he was one of those who “couldn’t watch” (wouldn’t?) Biden’s State of the Union speech. I wouldn’t expect any “Wise Ass on the Hill” to watch, but then to say that “supporting Ukraine with sanctions ... is a joke” seems premature and presumptuous.
Mr. Hibler’s March 8 letter (be)rated Biden’s (in)action as puzzling but clearly hubristic: “for whatever reason Biden is effectively selling out Ukraine while smiling and patting himself on the back.” This mysterious “reason” (with unpatriotic implications) became clearer in his March 18 letter. Celebrating the brilliance of a Syrian activist and Sen. Dan Sullivan, Hibler blames the Russian invasion on “Obama/Biden hypocrisy,” then more egregiously links Biden and Putin to the pre-WWII Hitler-Stalin nonaggression pact. Following such tripe, Hibler resorts to prayer as the only way to get Putin to open his eyes to the benefits of having Ukraine be “neutral but free” as a way to give Russia its “greatest security guarantee.”
Mr. Hibler ordered readers, “You make the call” regarding how the U.S. ought to conduct itself during Putin’s latest aggression. My call is to all warmongers and pompous dingalings alike. Unless you’re volunteering to take up arms and go kill some Russians (or you have a nuclear fallout shelter), and unless you really know how to read “The Road Not Taken” in political terms (as Hibler tried to do), hold your smug second-guessing and epistolary fire a little longer. They might be duds anyway, or appear somewhere between “The Far Side” and “Crock.”
Like Mr. Hibler and other Americans, I want to give peace a chance but also bloody Putin in order to end his bullying permanently. I’m unsure how to have it both ways.