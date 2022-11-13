Appreciation for your newspaper carrier

To the editor: Do you have a home delivery newspaper carrier that is consistent in your delivery? Is your newspaper rolled and labeled? In a protective orange bag to prevent it from getting wet? Does your delivery require the delivery driver getting out of their vehicle to walk up to your door? To the back of your house? Through a gate?
Here are a few things I learned about those carriers:
1) They deliver seven days a week, 360 days a year. Their days off are the holidays the paper isn’t printed.
2) They deliver from midnight to 7 a.m., again, seven days a week.
3) They use their own vehicle and pay for their own gas, maintenance and insurance.
4) They pay, out of their own pockets, for the plastic bags and rubber bands used for your delivery.
5) The only routes are motor routes, meaning delivery to a box or tube from a vehicle. If your delivery requires them to walk up your driveway to a box on your front door the driver is not compensated for your convenience — that should be on you.
6) Most drivers have several routes so it makes for a long night.
When you read your paper today, take a minute to reach out with a thank you to the person who made sure your paper arrived. And when you pay your bill — don’t be afraid to add a tip. The cost of the paper hasn’t increased in 10 years. The price of gas has, however.
Appreciate your carrier while that is still an option. Drivers are hard to find, and soon there won’t be any other options.