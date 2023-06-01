 Skip to main content
Applause for FLOT's Theresa Reed

To the editor: I’ve been enjoying hearing friends raving about the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre’s (FLOT’s) recent production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Congratulations to the many people who made that show such a success. I’m pleased to see how FLOT returned with such vigor after living through the pandemic.

