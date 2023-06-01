Applause for FLOT's Theresa Reed

To the editor: I’ve been enjoying hearing friends raving about the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre’s (FLOT’s) recent production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Congratulations to the many people who made that show such a success. I’m pleased to see how FLOT returned with such vigor after living through the pandemic.
My thoughts today go to Theresa Reed, the show’s talented and energetic director. Theresa and her late husband Bill became active in FLOT when they arrived in Fairbanks in the late 1960s. They helped get FLOT established in 1969.
With the exception of one or maybe two shows, Theresa has been involved as a volunteer in every FLOT show since its founding. She has done a variety of things for all those show — everything from sewing costumes to designing and constructing sets to doing the publicity to directing shows — and to being the star or one of the stars in many show!
Cheers and thanks to everyone who worked with Theresa to make “Fiddler” a great show.
Here’s to FLOT’s next show!