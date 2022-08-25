Anticipate the depletion of oil

To the editor: Dismally, oil is projected to run out within this century; this definite fate will undoubtedly unfold before our eyes. We must recollect the past in order to forge into an uncertain future by utilizing the wisdom of pre-oil generations and by incorporating green idealisms.
Imagine a world without petroleum. This shouldn’t be too difficult because it is to recollect 99.9% of mankind’s history. Oil has only been around for roughly 150 years, but somehow it has managed to completely change our economy.
A century ago, very little was made of or by the aid of petroleum, and goods were made to last by skilled workers. The world circa 2022 is unfathomable without oil. The bulk of society is composed of unskilled workers, in which everything has been manufactured with the aid petroleum.
By incorporating innovations of the people of the past, we can revamp our capitalist society by phasing out products that are made of or by the assistance of the petroleum industry. To quote a famous American folk singer and social activist, Pete Seeger, “If it can’t be reduced, reused, repaired, rebuilt, refurbished, refinished, resold, recycled or composted, then it should be restricted, redesigned or removed from production.”
By employing immemorial wisdoms of past generations and green idealisms, we can anticipate the impending futuristic depletion of oil.