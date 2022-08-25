 Skip to main content
Anticipate the depletion of oil

To the editor: Dismally, oil is projected to run out within this century; this definite fate will undoubtedly unfold before our eyes. We must recollect the past in order to forge into an uncertain future by utilizing the wisdom of pre-oil generations and by incorporating green idealisms.

Imagine a world without petroleum. This shouldn’t be too difficult because it is to recollect 99.9% of mankind’s history. Oil has only been around for roughly 150 years, but somehow it has managed to completely change our economy.

