Anti-trail assembly members want to cut off access

To the editor: On Thursday night the Borough Assembly will consider ordinance 2022-65. If passed, this ordinance would remove the title 17 trails easement which provides critical protections to many trails in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
I’ve lived in Goldstream Valley for 35 years. We bought our property and built our home there in part because of the trail access it provides. We ski, snowmachine, walk, hunt and fatbike on trails that we can access from our home. These trails lead to others that reach throughout our borough. They allow connection not only within our community but also to the great Interior Alaska wilderness beyond. Many residents of this borough depend on our trails to continue living the lifestyle that drew them here in the first place. If ordinance 2022-65 passes it would give one person the ability to shut down a trail that hundreds, if not thousands, of people use.