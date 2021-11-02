Anti-mask follies

To the editor: Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post had a column recently asking “How Dumb Can A Nation Be and Still Survive?” Many of us are asking that question. Recently, well-fed self-satisfied Americans were loud, rude and disruptive at the Anchorage Assembly meetings where mask mandates were being discussed. Fearless anti-mask patriots were wearing faux Star of David patches to symbolize their oppression. Tone deaf and ignorant are apt words to describe this bit of tacky political theater.
Prior to Nazi Germany’s campaign to exterminate the Jewish people in Europe and Russia, German Jews were forced to wear the Star of David so they could be easily identified. It made the process of killing them more efficient. From babies and children to grandparents and every age in between, death was the final result. Where is the equivalence to being asked to wear a mask to protect the American public — our family, friends, neighbors, communities and economy — during a deadly pandemic? The anti-mask mob at assembly meetings trivializes the Holocaust and demean themselves simultaneously. For an in-depth examination of the Holocaust I’d recommend Daniel Goldhagen’s “Hiltler’s Willing Executioners.” To say this book is disturbing is an understatement. Although no words can adequately convey the immense degradation and terror of millions tortured and murdered by the Nazis, he conveys the reality of it convincingly. Perhaps a fact-based understanding would make it less likely that people would use Holocaust imagery for their own political purposes.
This book is also a reminder to avoid charismatic demagogues who promise to solve all of our problems while they blame and demonize immigrants, minorities and political opponents.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.