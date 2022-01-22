Anthony Fauci, American hero

To the editor: I feel compelled to respond to the letter by David Wurm regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Having practiced primary care medicine for 40 years, I was witness to many patients who made decisions regarding immunizations. I had quite a number of patients who lived with the damage from polio because they had declined an immunization. I had measles myself at age 12 and remember it well. In high school an entire classroom of fellow students caught measles from one infected student (unless they had had it previously). In my practice as a physician, a young un-immunized adult patient of mine developed measles with encephalitis and almost died.
The current strain of Covid is almost as infectious as measles, and more deadly. On Thursday, Alaska was again No. 1 in the country for deaths per 100K people. Before you waste your time and money on the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. book, Google him and read his Wikipedia bio and also an article in the New York Post. It’s a sad story of a dysfunctional member of an elite family who has gone rogue after doing many admirable things in his earlier life. He certainly is not qualified to judge Dr. Fauci in any way or advise people how to make rational health care decisions.
Regarding Dr. Fauci, after attending 40 years of continuing medical eduction courses at the University of California San Francisco and Stanford, Dr. Fauci is as good as it gets. He is an inspiration to all of us who practiced medicine using science as our guiding light. His income is just average for a medical school dean ($440,000) and his experience and responsibility are quite above that level. His tolerance for absurd criticism is beyond amazing (example, idiot Rand Paul).
My final comment: Research everything you read, paying attention to the source/credibility. Ask opinions of people who have actual educations and experience in the subject. Science is one of the best tools to get answers! Dr. Fauci is an American hero to do what he does so well, while enduring attacks that are politically based and insulting.